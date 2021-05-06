BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It’s National Nurses Day. And while it’s a special day in any year, it’s especially important during the pandemic.

Healthcare workers have been working around the clock to make sure patients are getting the care they need over the course of the last year.

At Memorial Healthcare, they say their nurses are more than deserving of this day honoring them.

“With the onset of COVID-19, we went from being the most trusted professionals in the nation, which we are very proud of, to not only being the most trusted professionals in the nation, but also being the heroes of this pandemic,” said Maggie Hansen, the chief nurse executive at Memorial Healthcare System.

Memorial Healthcare nurses were given special pins with words of encouragement to remind them of the important work that they do every day.

Over at Broward Health Medical Center, one nurse, who has worked at the hospital for nearly 40 years, shared with CBS4 some words of wisdom for the next generation of healthcare workers.

“If you’re with a good team, it’ll make your job easier. If you all work hard, it’ll make your job easier. It’s all very challenging. You never know what you’re going to get the same kind of patient every day,” said Broward Health nurse Hugo Marinucci. “Just stick together, and that’ll make it a lot easier. And when it’s a lot easier, you may want to stay,”

Broward Health nurses, doctors and staff were surprised with balloons celebrating all of their hard work.