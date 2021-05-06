MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department took time Thursday night to honor fallen law enforcement officers.
Dozens across the country are killed by criminals every year.
Thursday night's event marked the 40th Annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony.
It paid tribute to the 151 officers who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in Miami-Dade County since 1865.
The ceremony, which was held at Tropical Park, included the lighting of the commemorative torches by the chief official of each agency that has suffered losses.
This event is also a show of appreciation to all the men and women in uniform for their service and commitment to the community.