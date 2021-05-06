BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board held a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss the terms of the exit deal for its general counsel.
Barbara Myrick, the school district’s top lawyer, was arrested along with Superintendent Robert Runcie last month on charges related to a grand jury investigating the aftermath of the Parkland shooting.READ MORE: Miami-Dade PD Releases Photo Of Suspect Who Fired Fatal Shots That Killed 24-Year-Old Mom
The board voted to go forward with Myrick’s proposal of separation by mutual agreement.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment In Your Future?
“A separation with cause has tremendous liability for this district. Separation without cause costs the district more money than her retirement,” said Laurie Levinson with the Broward School Board.
READ: Barbara Myrick IndictmentMORE NEWS: Mr. 305 Pitbull Goes One-On-One With CBS4's Lisa Petrillo During The Greater Miami Chamber Of Commerce’s 2021 Economic Summit
The board will now begin the process to select a new interim general counsel.