BROWARD (CBSMiami) – As vaccinations increase across much of the state, the film industry may soon see a resurgence in South Florida.
On Thursday, Broward Mayor Steve Geller announced a new incentive to revive the film industry in hopes of driving entertainment back as coronavirus cases flatten.
“We’re trying to bring film incentives back in a pretty moderate level. It’ll probably only be about a half a million dollars a year as a maximum. But we’re working on it. I think we see more filming done in Broward,” he said. “We really need the state government to assist us.”
Mayor Geller said he won’t just be pushing for those incentives. He’s also continuing his push to get all of Broward vaccinated so it can be safely back open.