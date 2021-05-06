MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Pennsylvania tourist says he is considering a lawsuit after Fort Lauderdale police bodycam video appears to show an officer beating him during an incident back in February.

A chaotic scene outside the Wharf nightclub in Fort Lauderdale.

Francisco Moore was in town from Pennsylvania with his fiancé Tracey DeJesus and two others celebrating his birthday.

After an incident inside, police said they were trying to detain Tracey. It wasn’t long after when the trouble began.

“Mr. Moore was holding Tracey’s hand, which Tracey goes toward what got her attention, Mr. Moore’s arm is pulled and when his arm is pulled with Tracey, officer Paul takes that opportunity to grab Mr. Moore’s arm and sucker punch him,” said attorney, Gustavo Frances.

Moore said he didn’t know what was going on, he was trying to leave with Tracey that no one told them they couldn’t go.

“He never said we was being arrested for anything, never said we was being detained. I was just trying to leave,” said Francisco Moore.

Then it escalated into Moore being punched in the face multiple times. We see it on police bodycam video supplied by Moore’s attorney. He said Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Alexander Paul was delivering the blows.

“Next thing I know, I’m laying on the floor again, beaten,” Moore said.

“Moore is on the ground in the fetal position, security staff and police are administering a pretty substantial beating, knees, elbows, fists and officer Paul is at Mr. Moore’s head, he has to strike him 8 -10 times,” Gustavo says.

In the police report, officer Paul tells a different story than Moore.

He said while dealing with someone else, “Francisco ran up to me and punched me in the head and face…”

Officer Paul said when he tried to restrain Francisco Moore, “…we both fell to the ground with Francisco on top of me in a dominating position.”

He said after he got Moore off him officers were struggling to cuff him and he, “…delivered several diversionary strikes (open-closed fist) to his face/head area.”

Moore and his attorney say the video and police report do not match up.

“That definitely wasn’t true. As you can see from the video that’s far from the truth. I was just trying to leave,” said Moore.

“It’s the stuff that you see on TV, movies. He got framed. You look at the police report it says he punched a cop in the face. It didn’t happen It’s an absolute falsity,” Gustavo says.