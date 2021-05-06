MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 News has learned from sources that the Miami Dolphins have informed team captain, safety Bobby McCain, that they plan to release him.

The move comes after the team added seven rookies from last week’s NFL Draft.

The 27-year-old safety has spent all six seasons of his NFL career with the team after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

McCain started his career as a corner before moving to safety in 2019 with the change to Brian Flores’ coaching staff. In 2020, he started 15 games, totaling 46 tackles, five passes defended and one interception.

Dolphins have informed team captain and starting safety Bobby McCain that they are releasing him today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

The decision to release McCain is likely tied to the team’s second-round pick, which they used on Oregon safety Jevon Holland. With the addition of Holland, the safety room is a bit crowded featuring Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Brian Cole and Nate Holley.

Over the course of his six-year career, McCain has piled up 254 tackles, 30 passes defended, seven interceptions and four sacks.