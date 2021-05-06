MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be hospitalized Thursday morning after their boat exploded in Dinner Key.
CBS4 learned the boat's captain was trying to repair the engine and that is when there was an explosion.
It was so powerful it threw him off the boat. His son helped him get on a skiff and they made it ashore.
The boat's captain was transported to Ryder Trauma with some burns and scrapes and is in stable condition.
His son was taken to the hospital as a precaution.