MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cinco de Mayo marks the first big celebration after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted local emergency COVID orders. And the streets of South Florida were packed Wednesday night.

“Oh, we are so happy. It has been such a rough year and it is nice to see everyone out and happy and enjoying themselves. We are feeling some kind of normalcy,” said Nicole Ramirez.

Many like Ramirez said they are celebrating their first big outing.

While Gov. DeSantis suspended all local COVID restrictions, he still encourages people to get vaccinated.

That said, his order means the mask mandate is gone. And on Wednesday night, many people wore none.

But many of those CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo spoke with said they were vaccinated.

“Well I have already gotten the vaccine so I feel pretty safe not wearing the mask,” said one person out and about.

Others were cautious

“I’m with my mask and others to respect my space,” said another Cinco de Mayo partier.

Over in Broward County, the Elbo Room was not as busy. But on Las Olas the bar at El Camino was crowded.

And on South Beach and in Wynwood, venues were packed.

The governor’s order doesn’t affect businesses or the rules each puts in place. Local businesses have their own authority.

“While customers do not have to wear a mask, all my employees have to in this open space,” said Sarah Porter, vice president of Swarm.

But going forward Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist, said we are still in the midst of this pandemic and must not let our guards down.

“We should practice situational awareness. Realize where people are and who they are with and see how close other people are or may or may not be vaccinated,” she said.