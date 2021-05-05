MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who fired the deadly shots that killed a mother in Naranja and injured her toddler.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in broad daylight at an apartment complex in the area of SW 258 Street and S. Dixie in Naranja.

Le’Shonte Jones, 24, died on the scene. Her three-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital where she was listed as stable.

“It was heartbreaking to have to stand with the father and listen to the pain he was going through and that’s why as a community we need to come together,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police their initial investigation revealed someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up and fired at the two before driving off.

“We are trying to figure out what was the motive here. We are trying to figure out what caused the senseless violence this is an apartment complex where there’s a lot of people. These apartments are adjacent to each other, who knows, someone could’ve been walking out and been struck. This is the type of senseless gun violence that we need to stop,” said Zabaleta.

Police have asked those with information about the shooting that could lead to an arrest to come forward. They can do that by calling Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS (8477).