MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a woman says she was attacked in a Sunset neighborhood while out for a run.

According to police, it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman was jogging, heading northbound on SW 92nd Avenue.

When she got to the intersection near 66th Street, a man attacked her.

“A White Latin male approach from behind, pushed her, and there was some type of struggle,” says Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “She fought, and he ran in an unknown direction.”

At first, she reported seeing a SUV at the scene, but after reviewing surveillance video from houses nearby, police determined the vehicle had nothing to do with the incident.

A neighbor saw the commotion outside.

“Right at the corner, he pushed her to the grass,” she says. “I don’t know if it was something personal, but, whatever it is, we have to be careful. “This neighborhood used to be safe, but this is what’s happening today. There’s a lot of people who are not working and, unfortunately, have nothing to do.”

Police say, since they are not aware of this man’s intent, they are calling the crime a “simple battery” for right now. The woman was not seriously hurt, and nothing was stolen. She told police she did not know who he was.

“These criminals, that’s what they look for. They look for you to have your guard down, because that’s the moment they want to attack, and that’s the moment they want to go and follow through with whatever criminal act they want to do,” Zabaleta explains.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.