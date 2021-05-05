MIAMI (CBSMiami) — World-renowned floral artist Deborah de la Flor and her team are poetry in motion arranging textures and colors, filling orders non-stop for Mother’s Day, but like so many industries COVID has been a thorn in their side.

Because of the pandemic, growers and importers have had issues with distribution because no one could plant the crops.

Supply has shrunk and flights are fewer. On top of that, the weather has been poor in South America where the flowers are grown

“It’s cold and rainy in Colombia and =Ecquador. Hydrangeas are hard to come by. There is product but you have to choose what will work for you,” said one supplier.

It helps that De la Flor’s florist and Garden Center in Cooper City is just a van ride away from Miami International Airport, the flower gateway of the Americas, where nearly all flowers distributed around the country begin their journey.

There are definitely struggles going on in other parts of the country.

Despite the challenges, you can see in De la Flor’s cold storage room that the demand is high and she expects sales this Mother’s Day to be greater than last year when forced separation boosted Mother’s Day flower sales.

While decorative kale may be plentiful, decorative plants are also in short supply.

North Florida growers shut down and scaled-down over a year ago and have been slow to recover.

Vases, imported from Asia, are also harder to come by.

De la Flor and her designers have learned to adapt. They are in full bloom this Mother’s Day.

“We are blessed to do what we do and we love what we do,” said De la Flor.