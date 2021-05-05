  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miam-Dade Police, Miami News, MIssing Teen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Isabella Companioni, 13, was last seen Tuesday, May 4th, in the area of 90th Street and SW 142nd Avenue.

Companioni is 5′ 4″ and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police said she may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade police at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

