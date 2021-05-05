MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Principal Michelle Kefford flew with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Wednesday ahead of the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show.
Kefford had been selected as a "Key Influencer" by the Blue Angels.
“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity,” said Kefford. “It’s such an honor to be chosen by the Blue Angels as a ‘Key Influencer’”
The Blue Angels select a key influencer from a community in which they perform. That person usually helps shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities and reward them with an hour-long flight.
Kefford, who has been the principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the past two years, was named to the leadership role in 2019, as the school community continued its recovery from the February 14, 2018, tragedy that took place on the campus.
Kefford was honored as Broward County Public Schools Principal of the Year in 2018, Florida’s Principal of the Year in 2019.
The Blue Angels will headline the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, scheduled for May 8-9, over Fort Lauderdale Beach.
