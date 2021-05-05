MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What can be better than a guacamole recipe for Cinco de Mayo? How about a recipe for making Mexico’s signature drink? We thought you might like that.

So, Happy Cinco de Mayo! It was certainly a steamy one in South Florida.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was outside the Serena Rooftop at the Moxy Hotel South Beach learning how to make the coolest cocktail of the day.

Classic Margarita (makes 2 margaritas)

• 4 oz. tequila blanco

• 1 oz. Grand Marnier

• 1 oz. agave nectar

• 2 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

• 1/2 oz. orange juice

Pour into a shaker over ice. Rim a rock glass with tajin or salt. Shake and strain into the rimmed glass with fresh ice.

Guacamole (serves 2-4 people)

Make the paste:

• 1 teaspoon minced onions

• 1 teaspoon chopped chiles

• 1 tablespoon cilantro

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 half of a lime

• 1 large Hass avocados

Fold in:

• 1 teaspoon onions

• 1 teaspoon chile

• 1 tablespoon cilantro

• 2 tablespoon diced tomatoes

Directions:

1. Use a tejolote to grind the ingredients in a molcajete into a fine paste.

2. Score avocado around the pit, twist a quarter turn and pull halves apart. With a knife edge tap the seed, twist and remove, score by making three cuts down and four cuts across

3. Use a metal spoon to scoop the avocado out of the skin. Mix together with the paste using two wooden spoons. Mash down the larger chunks.

4. Fold in remaining onions, chiles, cilantro and tomatoes.