MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has launched a new Florida Fishing Pier Finder.
The interactive map allows fishing aficionados to find publicly accessed piers, jetties, and fishing-specific bridges in freshwater and saltwater locations throughout the state.
While a majority of these structures are free to use, for those fishing piers where a fee is required, almost all have a pier license that covers anglers, residents and non-residents, that fish on the pier.
"I am thrilled with the FWC's new Florida Fishing Pier Finder. This innovative platform helps anglers find areas where they can enjoy the diverse fishing opportunities found here in Florida, the Fishing Capital of the World," said FWC Commissioner Gary Lester. "Providing shore-based anglers with easy-to-use location information for fishing piers, bridges and jetties increase access options and possibilities for new and experienced anglers."
Click here to find a fishing pier near you.