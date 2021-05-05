MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday during a press conference that all first responders in the state will receive a $1,000 bonus.
"The legislature has passed and I will, when I sign the budget, which will hopefully be relatively soon, will sign into law, $1,000 bonuses for every sworn law enforcement officer, every EMT, every firefighter, and every paramedic in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.
"Some wanted to defund police, we're funding the police, and then some… And that's what we came here today to say," added the governor.
The announcement comes as National Police Week continues.
No word yet on exactly when those bonuses will be sent out.