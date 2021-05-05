  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PENSACOLA (CBSMiami) – A north Florida teen accused of rigging her high school’s homecoming race for queen is facing more serious charges.

The State Attorney’s Office in Pensacola said Emily Grover will be tried as an adult in the homecoming hack case after turning 18 just a few days after her arrest.

Grover was booked into the Escambia County jail last week and was released on a $2,000 bond just about an hour later.

In March, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Grover and her mother, former Bellview Elementary Assistant Principal Laura Carroll, had hacked into other students’ accounts to cast hundreds of fraudulent votes in Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming court election.

Grover was crowned the homecoming queen.

Several witnesses reported Grover was open about using her mother’s district-wide account to cast votes. Investigators said they found almost 250 fraudulently cast votes for the homecoming court.

The mother-daughter duo were both charged with multiple felonies dealing with unlawful use of a computer and personal information.

