MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC has released new guidelines for so-called “simulated voyages.”

The ships would carry at least 10% of the total passenger capacity, made up of volunteer passengers 18 years or older.

Voyagers would agree to be tested for COVID-19.

Cruises could skip the requirements if almost everyone on board is vaccinated.

It’s possible, paid sailings could resume in July.

