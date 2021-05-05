MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC has released new guidelines for so-called “simulated voyages.”
The ships would carry at least 10% of the total passenger capacity, made up of volunteer passengers 18 years or older.
Voyagers would agree to be tested for COVID-19.
Cruises could skip the requirements if almost everyone on board is vaccinated.
It’s possible, paid sailings could resume in July.