By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A chaotic and tragic couple of hours in south Miami-Dade on Monday.

Leshonte Jones, 24, was shot and killed around 3:30 p.m. in the area of SW 258 St. and S. Dixie Hwy.

Her 3-year-old daughter was also hit and rushed to a hospital. Thankfully, she will survive her injuries.

Investigators say Jones and her daughter were shot by someone in a dark-colored Nissan that fled.

At the same time police were investigating that shooting, several shots were fired a few blocks away.

Police have detained three people for that incident and say it’s not connected to the other shooting.

So far there are no suspects in the killing of Jones.

If you have any information that can help police, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

