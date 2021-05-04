MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans have begun flying again in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says 1.6 million were screened this past weekend, a new high for the pandemic, though still 35% below normal for this time of year.

The major airlines are packed, the same can be said for many charter operations like Makers Air in Fort Lauderdale.

Makers Air says their nine scheduled daily flights to the Bahamas are in high demand.

The Bahamas recently announced that starting in May, all international travelers who are fully vaccinated will be able to enter the islands without needing to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

“I think people are enthusiastic. They want to travel. They want that experience, they want to get back to living and having those memories made,” said Sarah Swainson, Director of Business Development at Makers Air.

It is a nice break for a charter that serves the Bahamas.

The island nation has made a pivot and made it easier to handle the COVID test entry issue.

“Officially, May 1st, everything changed for the better,” said Swainson. “You can actually use your vaccination card and enter the Bahamas test free.”

Upload your vaccination card to the Bahamas website and when cleared, you are set to travel.

If you have not been vaccinated, you then have to present results of a negative PCR test taken within five days before arrival to enter the Bahamas.

“The rollout that the Bahamas did initially allowed us to pivot more quickly with the changes that have come,” said Swainson. “The CDC still requires anybody over the age of two to have a test tome come back to the US.”

Most Caribbean resorts have the ability and service on-site to provide the rapid COVID tests that will get you back to the states.

Government restrictions, both US and foreign are limiting international travel but air travel to the Bahamas has been worked out to the advantage of the travelers, air services, and the Bahamas economy. So, if you are vaccinated for two weeks or more, you will be able to fly to the island chain.

“Once you have your proof of health visa, check-in at Makers Air. We look for your passport and Bahamas health visa approved. We are proud to board you,” adds Swainson.

For more information on travel to the Bahamas, click here.