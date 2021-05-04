  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Around The Nation

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s May 4, or as Star Wars fans prefer, May the 4th be with you. And the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is ready for Star Wars Day.

The agency has posted Star Wars-themed message boards up on local highways with sayings like “trust the force and wear your seatbelt,” and in a tribute to Yoda, “there is no try, wear a seatbelt you will.”

READ MORE: Kerri Cavanaugh Named News Director Of CBS Television Stations' Miami Properties

MORE NEWS: Bicyclist Killed In SW Dade Hit & Run

“It’s always a good day for safety and litter messages but today is also a special day for Star Wars fans, so we thought we would mix it up a bit with some themed messages,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver tweeted Tuesday.