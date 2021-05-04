FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The pandemic has impacted many in South Florida who have struggled to put food on the table.
This struggle has also been felt by pet owners.
On Tuesday, there were several pet food distribution sites across Fort Lauderdale.
Regency Relief helped put one event together, and also donated dog and cat food.
This statewide initiative will be held throughout 2021.
Regency Relief plans to distribute 150 tons of pet food in Florida.
