MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a statement in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order suspending all local COVID-related restrictions.

“We are still in a public health emergency and our economy has not fully rebounded from crisis. Miami-Dade County will continue to require key COVID safety precautions including masking, distancing, and disinfecting at all County spaces, including libraries, County parks, and County buildings,” the mayor’s statement read, in part. “A federal mask mandate remains in place for public transit, Miami International Airport, and PortMiami.”

The governor’s order “eliminates and supersedes any existing emergency order or ordinance issued by a county or municipality that imposes restrictions or mandates upon businesses or individuals due to the COVID-19 emergency.”

So it’s unclear if the mayor has the authority to continue coronavirus-related rules in county spaces.

In her statement, Cava does point to the business aspect of the governor’s order.

“According to the Governor’s executive order, local businesses are no longer mandated to require COVID safety precautions including masking,” she noted in her statement. “However, I urge our business community to continue to keep the fundamentals in place – masking, distancing, disinfecting, and staying home when sick – to protect all our residents and visitors.”

The mayor went on to encourage all Miami-Dade residents to get vaccinated because “it’s our best and only path forward out of the pandemic.”

