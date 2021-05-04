MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The race to vaccinate is losing some stream.

The CDC says fewer than one million doses were administered since Monday, which is the lowest average daily rate since March 10.

In South Florida, some people are still unsure about the COVID vaccine.

One of those demographics is the African-American community.

“I know there is so much vaccine hesitancy, because I talk to people every day,” says Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

She and the Congressional Black Caucus are spreading the word.

“We have to let them know they are Black doctors and Black healthcare workers in our communities that they can trust,” she explains.

At Simonhoff Park in Miami, rows of paper headstone markers represent just a fraction of those lost to COVID in Miami-Dade.

“I’ve seen the ravages of COVID. I’ve pronounced people dead. I’ve intubated hundreds of people,” says Dr. Dwight Reynolds, an emergency room physician.

He was one of the speakers at Wilson’s “Get Out the Vaccine” news conference.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen, being a doctor since 1978. I’ve pronounce more people dead in the last eight months than I have in a lifetime as a doctor,” he said.

As part of the initiative, they are going to churches, apartments and community groups. This comes as President Joe Biden set a goal to see 70% of Americans with at least one vaccine dose by July 4.

“Let’s make sure every one of us is taking that personal responsibility to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” says Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist.

She says the state of Florida has about 41% of the eligible population vaccinated, and 42.5% in Miami-Dade, specifically.

When it comes to herd immunity, Marty says we still have quite a way to go, due to the variants.

“I really want to see 80% or more of the population with a good strong neutralizing immunity,” she explains. “The kind of immunity we really only get from the vaccine.”

According to Wilson’s office, statewide, 18% of Black Floridians have been vaccinated. That’s compared to 36% of White Floridians and 24% of Hispanics.