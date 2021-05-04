Homestead Location To Broadcast Bon Jovi Concert On May 22If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything is that events can take place virtually anywhere.

Disney's New Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser Hotel Opens In 2022The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will debut in 2022 to take guests to a 'galaxy far, far away."

Thousands Attend "TrillerFest," First Major Concert In Miami-Dade Since Start Of The PandemicSome of the biggest hip hop and reggaeton artists took part in the first major concert in South Florida since the pandemic.

Taste Of The Town: Coconut Grove's Peacock Garden Remains Ultimate Alfresco Dining SpotPeacock Garden in Coconut Grove, a well-known hidden gem, has been a go-to for locals for the past 10 years. It’s the ultimate in alfresco dining.

‘The Sweetest Girl’: A Forbidden Love Story That Tackles #FreeHaiti MovementAlthough “The Sweetest Girl” is set in Haiti, it was shot in just four days in South Florida in the middle of the pandemic last summer. Most of the cast and crew were locals.

Group Hopes To Turn Oscars Red Carpet Moment Into Sustainable Fashion MovementThis year’s Academy Awards will have a different look because of the pandemic. But for one organization, the commitment to red carpet fashion and protecting the environment remains the same.