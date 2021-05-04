MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything is that events can take place virtually anywhere.
Such is the case with the upcoming Bon Jovi show, recorded exclusively to broadcast on the big screen, which you will be able to enjoy from the comfort of your own vehicle.
South Florida Bon Jovi fans will be able to sing along to their greatest hits at the Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, on May 22nd, at 8:30 p.m. in Homestead, along with fans in far-away locations such as Ireland.
Promoters say the show will be broadcast at about 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters.
Tickets are on sale now at bonjoviconcert.com