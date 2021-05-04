  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was a police investigation early Tuesday morning involving a Hialeah townhome complex and a nearby hotel.

Crime scene tape surrounded several cars in the parking lot of the townhomes in the area of 23rd Avenue and 53rd Place.

There was a second scene not far away outside a Holiday Inn off the Palmetto Expressway and 103rd Street. Police had streets in the area shut down as they conducted a search. Officers could be seen with their guns drawn and a helicopter searched from the air.

One person was taken into custody.

Police have not said what they are investigating or how, or if, the two scenes are connected.

