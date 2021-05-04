DORAL (CBSMiami) – The city of Doral will soon have a brand new park.

On Tuesday, Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez and city officials broke ground on the Doral White Course Park project.

Located on the 8000 block of NW 41 Street, it will include a playground, a waterfront event plaza and outdoor workout areas, among other amenities.

“It’s an exciting time. Our goal is a goal that not many cities have, which is to have every resident within a 10-minute walk of a park. That’s the highest standard you can have,” said Mayor Bermudez. “It’s very important to remember that Doral was one of the incorporate cities without any real green space. So, now 18 years later, we’re probably one of the cities with some of the best parks in Florida. Some of them have won statewide and national awards, and we continue to do that.”

The park will also include a new boardwalk will connect residents to the downtown Doral area.