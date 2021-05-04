LAKE BUENA VISTA – The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will debut in 2022 to take guests to a ‘galaxy far, far away.”

“As part of this first-of-its-kind vacation experience, guests become the heroes of their own stories during a two-day, two-night adventure where they see, feel and live Star Wars.”

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser invites guests into a new kind of “story living” as they travel the galaxy in style aboard the glamorous Halcyon starcruiser, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. They will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and much more,” according to a press release.

During their stay, Disney said the guests’ choices will determine their personal adventures by interacting with characters, crew, and other passengers they meet as they become part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga.

Guests will check-in at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser terminal at Walt Disney World. They will then board a Launch Pod where “they’ll see themselves leave their world behind as they jump into hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the massive and magnificent Halcyon starcruiser.”

When the Launch Pod docks with the starcruiser guests will then step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey.

“A visit aboard the Halcyon starcruiser plunges guests into a multi-day, interactive story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, familiar Star Wars characters and others. Guests may encounter the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, the ship’s plucky mechanic, heroes of the Resistance or many more as they choose alliances and chart their courses.”

The all-immersive experience features a number of activities including learning the ancient ways of the lightsaber and then facing off against a training remote. Guests can also visit the starcruiser’s bridge to learn about its systems and how to operate them, including navigation and defense, skills which Disney said could come in handy.

Breakfast and lunch are at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room which will serve “a lavish multi-course menu of both otherworldly and familiar origins” for dinner. There will also be a dinner show featuring a “galactic superstar.”

The hotel also has The Sublight Lounge, described as “a warm and inviting retreat for passengers of all ages.

The stay also includes an excursion to Batuu at Disney Hollywood Studios, where guests can explore the winding pathways of Black Spire Outpost and seek out a hidden Resistance base.

According to Disney, “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser guests will be the first to see characters like Rey wield a brand-new, more realistic lightsaber designed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development to create dramatic in-person moments previously only seen in films or shows.

Every window in the Halcyon starcruiser, including those in each cabin, will have an ever-changing view of the galaxy as the ship moves from destination to destination.

FUN FACT: The Crown of Corellia Dining Room is named for Corellia, the planet known galaxy-wide for the shipyards that created not only the Halcyon starcruiser but also the famed Millennium Falcon.

Disney has not said when they will begin taking reservations or what the two day stay will cost.