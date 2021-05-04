MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,682 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 2,249,535 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 93 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,102.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.11% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.97%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 783 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 20 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,206.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 486,808.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.83%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 414 new cases and 16 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,921.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 237,924 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.67% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.07%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 7 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,938 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.16% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.20%.