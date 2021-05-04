MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,682 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 2,249,535 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation To Improve Support For Early Learning
There were 93 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,102.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.11% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.97%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 783 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 20 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,206.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 486,808.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.83%.READ MORE: American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 414 new cases and 16 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,921.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 237,924 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.67% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.07%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 7 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,938 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: Centner Academy Controversy: Education Secretary Says School Should ‘Follow The Science,’ Not ‘Be Threatening Teachers’
The single-day positivity rate was 5.16% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.20%.