MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During an interview with CBS4, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona weighed in on the scandal surrounding Centner Academy.
The Miami private school is run by anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist Leila Centner, who threatened to fire teachers who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I don’t think we should be threatening teachers at all,” Cardona told CBS4’s Jim DeFede. “We need to follow the science, [and] make sure that we’re listening to the health experts. They know what they’re doing. And I’m thankful as a father and as an educator to have been able to follow their advice to make sure that in the home state where I live, where I lived during the pandemic, our schools were able to open safely. We followed the guidance [and] we were able to do that.”
Prior to joining the Biden Administration, Cardona led the school system in Maryland.