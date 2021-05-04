FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – In an effort to get eligible high school students vaccinated, the Broward school district is bringing the COVID-19 shots to their campuses.

Starting Tuesday, the Broward County School District will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its high school campuses over an eight-day span.

The vaccine will be administered by the county’s health department on a walk-up basis.

Students 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and it will also be offered to school staff, faculty and parents. Participation is voluntary.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.

“I think the health department is looking for unique ways to get the whole community vaccinated, so this is just another way that they can ensure that everyone has access to it,” Broward Schools Chief Portfolio Services Officer John Sullivan said. “So we’re very happy to partner with them to make it available to our school community.”

The health department will return in three weeks for the second shots.

