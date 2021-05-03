  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in south Miami-Dade.

According to MDPD, the shooting happened along the 25800 block of S Dixie Hwy.

READ MORE: Card Sound Road Temporarily Closed Due To Nearby Brush Fire

Responding officers found a woman dead on the scene.

READ MORE: Former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Sworn In As NASA New Leader

Police have not released any details about the victim.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

MORE NEWS: Gov. DeSantis Suspends All Local COVID-19 Emergency Orders

If you have any information that can help police, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team