MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in south Miami-Dade.
According to MDPD, the shooting happened along the 25800 block of S Dixie Hwy.READ MORE: Card Sound Road Temporarily Closed Due To Nearby Brush Fire
Responding officers found a woman dead on the scene.READ MORE: Former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Sworn In As NASA New Leader
Police have not released any details about the victim.
No word on what led up to the shooting.MORE NEWS: Gov. DeSantis Suspends All Local COVID-19 Emergency Orders
If you have any information that can help police, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.