MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hostage situation in southwest Miami-Dade ended with three people dead, including the shooter.

Miami-Dade Police and the SWAT team were called to a home on the corner of Southwest 191st Terrace and 129th Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, a dad called 911 and said his son shot him.

That dad was able to escape and call for help. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in stable condition while the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Response Team surrounded the home.

“He was barricaded inside the residence, it warranted a special response team and a hostage negotiator,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said the shooter barricaded himself inside the home with two women and two children. After negotiators attempted to make contact, police said they heard a gunshot and later found the shooter and the two women dead.

The children were unharmed, police said.

“Definitely scary to see the helicopters this close to my home,” said Amore Rodriguez who lives down the street from the shooting. “I have little nieces, I was just trying to keep everyone in the house.”

Neighbor, Rey Rubio, heard the commotion on Sunday afternoon. “They kept saying in Spanish to drop the gun and get on the floor,” he said.

Police have not confirmed the relationship of the three people found dead and said they are still investigating a motive behind the shooting.

“We’re looking at every bit of information. They are trying to obtain any type of clarity as to what took place to make sense of it,” said Det. Rodriguez. “And, we’re not discarding the possibility that it may have been a fight involved. However, we’re not ruling out the possibility that it was something else.”