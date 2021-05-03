MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Multiple people were found dead inside a home after a SWAT situation that took place near SW 191 Terrace and SW 129 Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade.

“He was barricaded inside the residence, it warranted a special response team and a hostage negotiator,” said Angel Rodriguez a Miami-Dade homicide detective.

Rodriguez said those negotiations never occurred because while officers were attempting to make contact they heard a gunshot and entered the home.

“Miami-Dade Police Department’s special response team made entry to the residence and upon doing so discovered a deceased adult male and two deceased adult females,” said Rodriguez.

Officials say they are working to figure out the relationship between three people found dead. A fourth victim did manage to get out of the home and even though he was shot. He made it to a neighbors house to call 911. That person is said to be the father of the deceased male found in the home. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The entire situation had those who live close by on edge.

“Definitely scary to see the helicopters this close to my home,” said Amore Rodriguez who lives down the street from the shooting. “I have little nieces, I was just trying to keep everyone in the house,”

As for Miami-Dade police, they say they’ll continue to investigate.

“We’re looking at every bit of information. They are trying to obtain any type of clarity as to what took place to make sense of it. And, we’re not discarding the possibility that it may have been a fight involved. However we’re not ruling out the possibility that it was something else,” added Rodriguez.