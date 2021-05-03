MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new effort in Miami-Dade County to make parks safer.
Over the past several months, gun violence has claimed the lives of several young children in South Florida, some of them at or near parks.
On Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was at Gwyn Cherry Park where a new initiative to keep kids safer was announced.
"Gun violence in these communities is truly a public health emergency. It has taken too many lives, too many precious young people's lives, as well," she said. "And the zip code and the neighborhood where you live should not determine how you can live a safe and healthy life."
The mayor added that all residents are entitled and deserve a safe place to enjoy.