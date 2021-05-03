MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Parks and Recreation Department has reopened all indoor facilities at parks citywide.
"We're pleased to announce that our indoor parks facilities are now open and that additional parks programs and activities will be ramping up as the school year winds down and summer approaches," said Miami City Manager Art Noriega in a statement.
In keeping with the county's emergency order, parkgoers will be required to wear facial coverings when indoors at parks buildings and outdoors, too, when not doing strenuous exercise.
The reopening of indoor spaces at the parks includes community centers, meeting rooms, stand-alone restroom facilities, locker rooms, gymnasiums, and other indoor facilities. In addition to reopening indoor facilities, the following outdoor parks facilities are also available: water fountains, picnic shelter areas, open grills, benches, bleachers, and table games.
Programs for persons with disabilities will resume on Monday, May 17 and the city's Summer Camp program will begin on Monday, June 14.
Grapeland Water Park will reopen on Memorial Day Weekend, as usual, and will remain open weekends only until June 13. Starting on Monday, June 14, it will be open 7 days per week until August, 23. It will then remain open only on weekends until Labor Day.