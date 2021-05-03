CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – NASA officially has a new leader.
"Yes, I just want to say to have the president and the vice president have this kind of confidence in an old buddy from the Senate is indeed one of the highest honors that anyone could have," said Bill Nelson.
Vice President Kamala Harris swore in the former Florida senator as the new NASA administrator on Monday.
Nelson was joined by his wife and son as well as deputy administrator nominee Pamela Melroy.
Nelson traveled to space in 1986 as a member of Congress.
He brought a moon rock to Monday's ceremony that is 3.9 billion years old.
According to the vice president’s office, Nelson was sworn in on a family bible.