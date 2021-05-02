SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBS Miami)- A swat situation in Southwest Miami-Dade when police say, a man was barricaded inside a residence near Southwest 191 Terrace and 129th Avenue. The response team brought a hostage negotiator, but those negotiations never occurred. While officers were attempting to make contact they heard a gunshot.

When they they entered the home, they discovered the bodies of one male and two females. A fourth victim was shot but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor’s house to call 911. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say they are now working to figure out the relationship between the three people who died. Meanwhile, the entire situation has those who live close by on edge. A neighbor told CBS-4 News, “Definitely scary to see the helicopter this close to my home, I have a little nieces I was just trying to keep everyone in the house.”

Angel Rodriguez from the Miami-Dade Police Department talked about the ongoing investigation, saying, “You’re looking at every bit of information. They are trying to obtain any type of of clarity as to what took place in this incident. We’re not discarding the possibility that it may have been over a dispute, and we’re not ruling out the possibility that it could have been something else.