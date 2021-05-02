MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The current theory on Michael Hernandez’s death inside the Columbia Correctional Institution is that the 31-year-old died from a possible drug overdose, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

There were no signs he had been attacked by any other inmates and the prison has video of him collapsing to the ground.

He was formally declared dead at a medical center in Lake City near the prison. An autopsy will be performed and the FDLE will investigate.

Drugs have long been a problem within prisons, but the newest threats are K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, and Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction. Both drugs are sneaking their way into prison on the backs of stamps on letters sent to inmates.

Inmates receiving those letters can either get high licking the stamps or selling it to other inmates. Suboxone is particularly dangerous, according to medical experts, because it is both addictive and can slow or stop a person’s breathing.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the murder of his middle school classmate Jaime Gough in 2004.

Hernandez, who fantasized about being a serial killer, lured Gough into the school bathroom and stabbed him more than 40 times.