MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida is eliminating the proof of residency requirement to get the coronavirus vaccine at state and federal sites, paving the way for college students and migrant workers to get vaccinated.

Officials also announced the vaccination site at North Campus of Miami Dade College will stop offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine after May 4th.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second shots of Pfizer will continue through the end of May.

Officials are stressing that those who haven’t been doing so and as soon as possible.

“Certainly, we want people to rethink if they’ve been the vaccine now is the time to talk, get factual information, talk to your doctor or health care provider, find out what vaccine is best for you,” said FEMA Master Public Information Officer, Mike Jachles.

Friday was also the last day that Jackson Health System was administering first doses of the vaccine. It will continue with second-dose appointments at its three vaccine locations until May 21.