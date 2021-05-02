MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,841 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
That brings the total to 2,242,778 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 29 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,968.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 786 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 7 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,182.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County's overall total to 485,300.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 475 new cases and 2 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,904.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 237,067 cases.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 8 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,924 cases and 49 deaths.