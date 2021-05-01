MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police would like to hear from you if you have seen Latrell Harris.
The 27-year-old went missing and may have fallen off a boat near Marine Stadium.READ MORE: Spacex Splashdown: Four Astronauts To Return From Record-Breaking Mission
Harris is 6’00”, 180 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes.READ MORE: How Florida Representative Matt Gaetz's Probe Grew From Sex Trafficking To Medical Pot
He was last seen on Friday evening at approximately 7 p.m. He was wearing red and green floral shorts.MORE NEWS: Large Brush Fire Burning Near Homestead Miami Speedway 20 Percent Contained
Anyone knowing is whereabouts is asked to call 305-579-6111.