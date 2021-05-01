  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMCourse Record with Michael Breed
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Latrell Harris, Local TV, Miami News, Missing Man

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police would like to hear from you if you have seen Latrell Harris.

The 27-year-old went missing and may have fallen off a boat near Marine Stadium.

READ MORE: Spacex Splashdown: Four Astronauts To Return From Record-Breaking Mission

Harris is 6’00”, 180 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes.

READ MORE: How Florida Representative Matt Gaetz's Probe Grew From Sex Trafficking To Medical Pot

He was last seen on Friday evening at approximately 7 p.m. He was wearing red and green floral shorts.

MORE NEWS: Large Brush Fire Burning Near Homestead Miami Speedway 20 Percent Contained

Anyone knowing is whereabouts is asked to call 305-579-6111.

CBSMiami.com Team