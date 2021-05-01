MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Good Samaritan jumped into action to pull a woman out of a vehicle early Saturday morning after somehow it ended up in a canal in Miami-Dade.

“There were two people in the car. The woman was calling 911 and told me she could not swim,” said Roberto Gonzalez, who says he immediately dove into the canal.

“I left my stuff, went in the water and I was able to pull the woman out. But when I brought her to the shore and looked back, I realized the car had completely submerged underwater and the man was still inside,” said Gonzalez.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Omar Vega said his dive team was in the water within 8 minutes after arrival and were able to pull the man from the canal.

Authorities said it happened near Northwest 118th Avenue and Okeechobee Road.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, with the man in critical condition. The woman was in stable condition.

The car has since been pulled out the canal, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“We are really proud of our dive team and our response time in Dade County. We do the best we can to serve our public,” added Vega.

Gonzalez says he feels humbled that he was able to save a life.

“I just looked at the woman and it reminded me of my mother. I just had to save her either way.”