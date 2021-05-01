WATCH LIVECBS4 News Saturday At 6 pm
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,419 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 2,238,937 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

READ MORE: Southwood Middle Killer Michael Hernandez Dies In Prison

There were 78 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,239.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.70% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.56%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,142 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,175.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 484,514.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.42%.

READ MORE: Missing Adult May Have Fallen Off Boat Near Marine Stadium

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 621 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,902.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 236,592 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.35% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.16%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 18 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,916 cases and 49 deaths.

MORE NEWS: Joseph Hatchett, First Black Florida Supreme Court Justice Dies At 88

The single-day positivity rate was 6.99% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.01%.

CBSMiami.com Team