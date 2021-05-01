MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,419 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 2,238,937 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 78 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,239.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.70% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.56%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,142 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,175.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 484,514.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.42%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 621 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,902.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 236,592 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.35% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.16%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 18 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,916 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.99% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.01%.