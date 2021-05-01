MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,419 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
That brings the total to 2,238,937 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Southwood Middle Killer Michael Hernandez Dies In Prison
There were 78 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,239.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.70% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.56%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,142 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,175.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 484,514.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.42%.READ MORE: Missing Adult May Have Fallen Off Boat Near Marine Stadium
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 621 new cases and 8 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,902.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 236,592 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.35% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.16%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 18 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,916 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: Joseph Hatchett, First Black Florida Supreme Court Justice Dies At 88
The single-day positivity rate was 6.99% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.01%.