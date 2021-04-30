MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very mild, muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Scattered showers produced some heavy rain in spots. The bulk of the activity was in Central Broward where one to two inches of rain fell.READ MORE: Driver In Miramar Hit & Run Died After Crash On Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Throughout the day we have the potential for spotty showers and a few storms across all of South Florida.READ MORE: Alex Garcia, Charged In Deadly New Year's Day Crash, Seeks Bond Friday
A warm, humid afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night lows will fall to the low to mid-70s.MORE NEWS: Lauderhill Offering Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Events In May
Saturday will be hot and steamy with highs around 90 degrees with the potential for more showers and some storms. We remain unsettled through Sunday due to moisture around. Spotty showers and a few storms will be possible. The moisture lingers through early next week with highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.