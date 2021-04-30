FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The City of Lauderhill is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals that are 16 years of age or older.

Teens 16 and 17 must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian with consent form.

Applicants must register in advance for their appointment and must print out and complete the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Screening and Consent Form. This form must be brought with them on the day of their appointment.

Residents must show proof of age to receive the vaccine.

The walk-up events will be held throughout the month of May and will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

May 3rd and 4th

St. George Park – 3501 NW 8th St

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 5th and 6th

Formerly Fortune’s – 1451 NW 31st Ave (Plaza on the South end of James D. Bradley, Jr. Park)

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 10th through 13th

Westwind Park – 4550 Nw 82nd Ave

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 17th through 20th

Sadkin Center – 1176 NW 42nd Way

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call (954) 730-3008.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at these locations.