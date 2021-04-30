MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large brush fire burned Friday afternoon near the Homestead Miami Speedway.
The Florida Forest Service tells CBS4 that the fire has already burned 25 acres.
The location of this fire is Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 360th Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is also assisting in trying to control the blaze.
Authorities said that the fire is not threatening any structures, buildings or houses in the area.