MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah mom is facing alarming allegations after police say she locked her daughter in a refrigerator.
Catalina Alvarez faced a judge Friday morning. She is charged with child abuse.
Police said they got a call about her 8-year-old child being in a fridge, and when found Alvarez on the couch.
The fridge was in front of her and when police opened it, officers saw the girl sitting inside.
Alvarez was arrested and was ordered to have no contact with the child.
She is under house arrest.