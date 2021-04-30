MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver involved in a hit and run in Miramar died after crashing his vehicle during a police pursuit.
Miramar police said when their officer attempted a traffic stop of black Mercedes in the 6700 block of Miramar Parkway, the driver fled south on SW 64th Avenue.READ MORE: Florida Lawmakers Tee Up Sales Tax 'Holidays'
The officer pursued the driver for a short distance and then stopped.
Moments later the officer saw the Mercedes hit a pedestrian crossing SW 64 Avenue near SW 34 Street, according to police.READ MORE: Alex Garcia, Charged In Deadly New Year's Day Crash, Seeks Bond Friday
Attempts to stop the vehicle were again initiated as the vehicle drove east on Miramar Parkway.
Police said the driver ended up crashing into several light poles and overturned in the 4600 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The driver was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Mild & Muggy Morning, Warm Afternoon With Spotty Showers Possible
The pedestrian was treated for his injuries.