MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,306 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 2,233,518 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 81 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,858.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.66% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.65%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 928 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 18 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,159.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 483,371.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.37% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.52%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 636 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,894.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 235,971 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.72% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.27%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 16 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,898 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.05%.